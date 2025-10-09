In May, Rep Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-Nearest bar) celebrated President Pedo's first 100 days, put an emphasis on Trump's anti-immigration policies and the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of immigrant workers.

But now that we're heading into the crazy season known as the election cycle, DVO is figuring out that screwing the farmers that make up a large part of his constituency might not have been a good idea and he's trying to backpedal from his earlier anti-immigrant enthusiasm:

“It’s about an 80% solution,” he said during a press conference. “Right now, any one of your workers can get on the CBP One app and push a button that’ll give them a plane ticket and 1,000 bucks to go home. I just want another button, add it on there, where you push the button and you go into a legal protected status for a year.” Without immigrant agriculture labor, the U.S. will become “inherently dependent” on foreign nations to feed its own people, he said. “I’m saying out loud what no Republican wants to say, that if we don’t retain our current agriculture labor workforce, our farms are going to close,” Van Orden said.

One should not believe for one second that the drunken fool's change of heart is a genuine one. He will only stall on the bill until after the election and then change his mind on it, because that's what Trump would want and what Trump wants, Trump's little bitch will do. This is evidenced by the fact that DVO is acting so defiant on this one issue, he's still kissing big orange booty everywhere else.