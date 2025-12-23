Pro-Trump Focus Group Praises 'Great Leader' Hitler: 'We Should Do That In America'

A focus group of Gen Z conservatives supporting President Donald Trump recently praised Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

The Manhattan Institute's City Journal shared results from the focus group last week. On Monday, The Bulwark noted that City Journal had transitioned "from anti-anti-Trump, to Trump-curious, to pro-Trump" over the years.

"The kids respect Hitler," Bulwark editor Jonathan V. Last pointed out. "The guys are angry girls aren't into them. They want a Christian nationalist theocracy."

Ashley, a member of the focus group, called Hitler a "great leader" and was impressed by his "very strong leadership values."

"I'm in favor of a strong executive," Andrew volunteered to the group. "I think we should have a stronger executive branch. I don't think we should be killing people or doing mass genocide, obviously, but I do think we should have a strong executive."

He argued that the court system was one of Trump's "biggest problems."

"So I'm very pro-strong executive, strong leader, strong man," Andrew said. "I support national sovereignty, and Hitler was a nationalist. He was like, we have to take Germany back for Germans. And I feel like we should do that in America. We should take America back for our native population. So, I'm not an expert on Hitler by any means, but as far as nationalism is concerned, I'm all that."

Focus group member Lauren seemed to have a more sober view: "He made all of those people suffer, and I want to do ungodly things to people who do things like that."

When it came to Jewish people, Andrew insisted that they were "a force for evil."