Republican Congressional Candidate: We Need A Leader Like Hitler

Elise Stefanik's (R-Wingnut) newest endorsed candidate, Carl Paladino, told the The r-House Radio Show program on WBEN, that the country "needs a leader like Adolf Hitler."

(Media Matters captured the audio from February 13, 2021.)

Stefanik is the third most powerful Republican in the House after she embraced the cockwobbler and endorsed Paladino, whom we know all too well, to run in New York’s 23rd Congressional District after Chris Jacobs dropped out.

Paladino was asked by host Peter Hunt how to rile up the people for change.

“I was thinking the other day about somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds. And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him. That's, I guess, I guess that's the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.”

It used to be verboten to even mention the Nazi leader when bashing a political rival in Congress, but Paladino is using Hitler as his inspiration.

With the rise of white supremacy throughout the Republican party and Fox News because of Trump, his comparison will be celebrated.

Carl Paladino, whose House bid is backed by third-ranked House GOPer Elise Stefanik, said on radio last year that Hitler is "the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.” https://t.co/pg24M23DNA pic.twitter.com/O1xgoeAEbX — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) June 9, 2022

In 2010, Paladino ran for the governor of New York and was most famous for the many awful despicable things that he said.



And of course Paladino made Keith Olbermann's worst list.



Fast forward to 2016, and guess who just adored Paladino? Trump! And he was appointed his NY Campaign Chair.

During that time he made these horrible comments about President Obama and the First Lady and was more upset that they were released.

Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017? Carl Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarrett, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a jihadi cellmate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. Artvoice: What would you most like to see go in 2017? Carl Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

Scum rises to the top of the MAGA world. It's time to skim it off for good.