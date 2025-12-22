Kash Patel Just Ordered Himself A New Fancy Pants Fleet Of BMWs

FBI Director Kash Patel does not understand America's affordability crisis. Patel pressed the FBI to buy a fancy pants custom fleet of armored BMW X5 for him to ride around in, MS NOW reports.Patel insisted that he needed the high-end vehicle for the purpose of being less conspicuous on his outings,

While there is no specific federal law that universally bans public officials from using a foreign-made car, the practice is highly unusual. Traditionally, FBI directors, protected by a security detail, have been driven in a Chevrolet Suburban — whether for meetings, evening events or their daily commute, the outlet reports. It seems that a Chevrolet Suburban would make him less conspicuous, but we're in the Trump era, and nothing makes sense anymore.

Via MS NOW:

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson confirmed that the FBI purchased BMW X5s for the director’s use, saying the bureau planned to acquire updated vehicles and this choice was less expensive than others it considered. He declined to provide documents showing the cost of the new vehicle or buttressing his contention that it would save money compared with the existing government fleet available for FBI use. “Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs or budgetary decisions,” he said. “The specific decisions referenced in this article were evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient.” The government has a contract with BMW for the armored luxury SUVs; specifically, the State Department uses them to protect diplomats and other officials in high-risk environments around the world. MS NOW has also learned, according to the four people, that Patel earlier this year pressed the FBI to purchase a new, more modern FBI jet for his use, but the proposal was abandoned over cost estimates that were between $90 million and $115 million. Patel’s FBI spokesperson claimed—without evidence—that this is actually saving the American taxpayer money. “Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs or budgetary decisions,” Ben Williamson told MS NOW. “The specific decisions referenced in this article were evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient.”

Via The New Republic:

In late October, Patel was caught using a $60 million government jet to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at a wrestling event at Penn State before using it to fly back to her home in Nashville. He assigned her a personal SWAT team for her “protection.”

Grocery and housing prices are skyrocketing, and that lickspittle is out there buying fancy cars with our tax dollars. There is an affordability crisis, and yet, Trump is building a new ballroom, Patel is spending a fuckton of money to impress his girlfriend, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem spent $200 million of taxpayer money on a pair of top-of-the-line luxury Gulfstream G700 private jets during the government shutdown. At the same time, millions of Americans' health care premiums are about to increase significantly.