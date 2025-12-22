ICE Now Reportedly Questioning And Detaining Native Americans

Caught in the midst of Donald Trump's immigration crackdown are Native Americans who have been targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There is a lot of irony here since we took their land, but cruelty is the point.

CBS reports:

This year, the Navajo Nation said dozens of Native Americans have been questioned or detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, even though Indigenous people can't be deported.

You may recognize Native American actress Elaine Miles from her roles in "Northern Exposure," "The Last of Us," and "Smoke Signals." She said ICE agents approached her last month near a bus stop in Redmond, Washington, asking for her ID, and then said it looked fake.

"I kept telling them that it was from a federally recognized tribe in eastern Oregon. It's a federal ID, and only enrolled members can get those because they kept saying anybody could make them," Miles said.

Also in November, Leticia Jacobo, an Indigenous woman, was set to be released from an Iowa jail after serving time for a traffic violation. Her aunt, Maria Nunez, said things went downhill when the family tried to pick her up.

"They stated to her that she was to be released at midnight, but was not going to be released because she had an ICE detention hold on her," Nunez said.

The 24-year-old woman grew up in Arizona's Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

"She had already had the jumpsuit on to be deported," Nunez said. "She was already recognized as an immigrant when she was a Native American."

Nunez said she had her tribal ID with her, and jail workers admitted they made a mistake before sending Jacobo home with her mother.

"One of the staff there made an error and mistook her for a different inmate that had the same last name," Jacobo said.

"This young lady went through a traumatic experience that she'll never forget," Jason Salsman said.

Jason Salsman is a spokesperson with the Muscogee Creek Nation and said Native Americans can't be deported under the Citizenship Act of 1924.

"In 1924, Congress did guarantee birthright citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States," Salsman said.