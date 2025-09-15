Fox News Host Blames Charlie Kirk Shooting On 'Drugs They Take In Order To Trans'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested that Tyler Robinson shot MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk because he was taking gender-affirming drugs, even though there is no evidence that the shooter was transgender.

"How much Christian blood has been spilled this month?" Campos-Duffy asked co-host Kevin Corke on Sunday. "We can't forget about the children who were gunned down while attending Mass at a Catholic school. And we saw that in the end, that was also a trans shooter. So what can we know about this ideology and why is it so violent?"

Co-host Lawrence Jones argued that liberals "were trying to make it seem that this shooter was MAGA."

Jones suggested that Kirk was shot because he was answering a question about transgender murders. There is no indication, however, that Kirk's shooter could hear the questions while he was 200 yards away on a roof.

"It's important to know that his lover, the transgender individual that's transitioning, is cooperating with the investigation," Jones said. "And this guy wasn't a part of MAGA."

"We saw the governor of Utah kind of stepped forward and say, well, this is a — he's acting alone," Campos-Duffy noted. "And it's interesting also coming from this Utah governor who was for being a Republican, not very much on the side of conservatives when it comes to protecting women and girls in sports against men, trans men, people pretending they're women trying to be in sports."

"And that's where I wonder if there is a nexus between not just this ideology but also his community," Corke offered.

"I'm sure," Campos-Duffy replied. "Maybe even some of the drugs that they take in order to trans. What do those drugs do to their body, their minds?"

"I think you're right," Corke stated. "Medically speaking, we should get to the bottom of whether or not."

While Robinson's roommate was said to be transgender, there is no evidence that the shooter was transitioning or taking gender-affirming medications.