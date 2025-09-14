Fox Brings On RFK Jr. Quack Ally To Diagnose Kirk Shooter

This clown isn't just an ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but he's also part of the White House Faith Office led by televangelist kook Paula White. Fox has been attacking anyone with anything bad to say about Charlie Kirk and blaming the "left" for his shooting.

Now they've apparently moved onto allowing quack so-called doctors come on and make a diagnosis about someone they've never met and know next to nothing about.

Dr. Daniel Amen sounds like another grifter like Dr. Oz from his Wikipedia profile, performing a lot of controversial research and selling a bunch of dietary supplements to make money.

The crew on Fox & Friends Weekend brought him on this Saturday to discuss the Charlie Kirk shooter, and here's the back and forth where Amen basically blamed social media (without saying anything about where the shooter spent his time on line), diet and a lack of spirituality for the shooter turning to violence.

I didn't think Fox could top the old Bill-O segments where he'd bring in body language experts to diagnose people, but here we are.

KILMEADE: Dr. Amen, I think you're gonna be against what I'm gonna say I'm pretty sure you are, but I think we almost have sanitized the killing and are talking about moving on without giving people the understanding of how brutal this was.

Do you think on some level it's necessary to see this, how depraved and how horrific this was?

AMEN: No, it's absolutely what we should be doing. This is a time to grieve. It's also a time to really try to understand why these things keep happening, and it's not a simple answer.

I always think of my patients in four big circles. So what's the underlying biology? We are sicker than we have ever been, which means our brains are sicker.

At Amen clinics, we do a study called brain SPECT imaging and it looks at blood flow and activity, and I've scanned over 100 murderers, 1000 convicted felons, and they do not have healthy brains.

I sent an image of a healthy scan compared to one of the mass murderers, and his brain is very damaged.

But it's not just biology. We always have to think of what are the biological factors, the psychological factors, the social and even spiritual factors.

58 percent of young people have no sense of meaning or purpose, and all of these things matter.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Listen, I'm so glad you're talking about this and the fact that we are, you know, physical and spiritual beings as well and I think that's actually something that Charlie Kirk tried to address on campuses was trying to bring meaning into these children's lives.

Let's talk about the, the, the social media component, the virtual world that so many young people are living in and and how that might have an impact that this this lack of understanding reality.

AMEN: Well, and most of them actually don't understand the algorithms and the bots that spew hatred.

When I posted about my friendship and love for Charlie, lots of people loved it, but there are all these haters, and I'm like, why are you hating me?

But when you actually go to their accounts, they have zero or no followers. So you know they're bots and this is a big issue in our society, because the more hatred, the more clicks, the more clicks, the more money, and we have to be so careful with this and I think we (unintelligible) social media for under 16 because they saw the research.

This is devastating to our children's brains during the biggest brain and mental health epidemic in history.

DUFFY: Dr. Amen, this has been a bloody month, as you know. We also just came out of that horrific school shooting with... in the in the Catholic Church with the young children.

Coming out of that, HHS secretary Bobby Kennedy said we're gonna look at SSRIs. What are your thoughts on that?

AMEN: Well, I think we should be looking at everything. We should be looking at medication. We should be looking at social media. We should be looking at the toxic foods... children, 70 percent of their diet is ultra-processed food.

All of this matters. If we just look at one thing, we're not going to solve it. It's always a bio psycho-social, spiritual answer.

That's why I'm working with the White House faith office on creating a national brain health initiative and it's all based around one question.

If you can just ask yourself every day if what I'm doing right now is good for my brain or bad for it? And then if you can answer that with information and love -- love of yourself, love of your family, love of the reason God puts you on earth, you just start making better decisions.

CORKE: Better choices... yeah.

AMEN: This boy did not have a healthy brain, but he also didn't have a healthy mind, healthy relationships, and a healthy connection with his Creator. We have to look at all of it.

CORKE: Dr. Daniel Amen, thank you so much for your time today.