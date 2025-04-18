Guess Where Trump Got His 'Faith'

Donald Trump’s lapdog in the State Department made a call to action earlier this week, asking employees there to report anyone who seemed to give off any “anti-Christian” vibes in the workplace.

And while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is sniffing out those deemed sacrilegious by snitches, one of Trump’s mouthpieces is hilariously doubling down on the affair-riddled president’s public-facing faith—which he found on TV, apparently.

“President Trump has had faith in his life since his early ages, going to Sunday school. One of his treasured books is his Bible given to him by his mother,” Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

“Fast forward into his adulthood in 2000 when he called Pastor Paula White and was watching Christian television,” Korn recounted. “So remember, before he even thought about being president, he was watching Christian television.”

Trump has a long history with televangelist White. The two began working closely together even before his first bid for president, when she told him in 2011 that it “wasn’t the right timing” to run.

Today, the wife of Journey’s keyboardist isn’t just advising Trump on godly matters—she leads the White House Faith Office.

But if we’re talking about anti-Christian principles, both Trump and White have been criticized for their profit-focused approach to holiness.

When the convicted felon established a faith office and appointed White as its head, his Christian MAGA base called out White’s “prosperity theology.” In other words, the evangelical blondie teaches that God rewards only the truly faithful with riches—suggesting that poor people are not faithful enough and are doing something wrong.

Meanwhile, White has been using her newfound visibility to peddle Easter blessings. In a gauzy ad, the president’s faith adviser made it clear that if you want health, wealth, or prosperity, all you need to do is donate to her church. One of the eye-catching donation options: “seven supernatural blessings” for a cool $1,000—plus a Waterford crystal cross!

White’s greedy grift is a perfect fit in the Trump administration. The president has his own side hustle of hawking $60 Bibles to his fan base as well.

In other words, nothing is off limits or without a price tag in Trump’s White House—even the Easter bunny, as evidenced by recently unveiled sponsorship slots for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Instead of the traditional private donations, corporations can now slap their logo on wherever they’d like—for a price. A hefty six-figure donation can even buy a meal with the first lady during the event, and potentially the ear of the president.

But of course, it’s all in good “faith.”

