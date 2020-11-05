Entertainment
Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White Calls On Angels To Help Trump Win

Paula White called on the angels to help defeat the 'demonic confederacies' trying to steal the election from Donald Trump.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Right Wing Watch grabbed this bit of lunancy from Facebook. Trump isn't losing because he got less votes. He's losing because dark, "demonic confederacies" have conspired against him.

Source: Evening Standard

Donald Trump's controversial spiritual adviser has led a prayer service beseeching God to support his re-election efforts.

Televangelist Paula White-Cain prayed for "angels" to help the Republican in the US election in a service posted online.

In the service, she takes aim at the “demonic confederacies that are attempting to steal the election from Trump”.

She also claimed that angels had “been dispatched from Africa right now” to help Mr Trump reach victory.

The clip of White-Cain, who lead the prayer when the president was sworn into the White House in 2016, was shared widely online.

“Strike at those people who think they have outmanoeuvred you God," she says, before chanting “strike until you have victory” repeatedly.

In the two-and-a-half long prayer meeting streamed on Facebook live, she begs: “We break every demonic altar that has been erected over the White House, specifically Donald J Trump.

"The angels are coming here in the name of Jesus from Africa.”

