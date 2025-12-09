Trump Claims Economy Is A++; Won't Release Economic Data

In a lengthy interview with POLITICO's Dasha Burns, Trump claimed the US economy was booming and gave himself an A+++++ plus rating, but on Monday the BLS announced his administration is going to roll over October's employment data into the November release that is scheduled to be published in January.

Trump attacked the BLS when they reported bad numbers on his jobs reports, so he fired Erika McEntarfer and began hijacking their reports.

In this segment, Trump was confronted by one of his MAGA cult members who was worried about the economy and he lied. All credible polling has the public virulently rejecting Trump's economy.

Only a very deluded man or a serial liar would make the claims Trump did to Burns. Why not both?

BURNS: But I do want to talk about the economy, sir, here at home. And I wonder what grade you would give -- TRUMP: A plus. BURNS: A plus? TRUMP: A plus, plus, plus, plus,plus.. BURNS: Well, it's interesting because I talked to a supporter of yours. Her name is Melanie from Westmoreland County, PA, and she loves you. She gave you overall an A plus plus grade. But here's what she said about the economy. She said, quote, groceries, utility, insurance, and the basic cost of running small business keep rising faster than wages. She also says that not enough is being done. Mr. President, this is one of your supporters. TRUMP: Okay, good. And I love her because you said I got an A plus on everything, I guess. BURNS: But she's still worried about the economy. TRUMP: But what you have to understand, the word affordability. I inherited a mess. I inherited a total mess.

Notice how Trump said he loves this supporter because she praised him. That's sick.

When Trump took over in January, the NASDAQ and Dow Jones were at all-time highs, unemployment was at 4.1%, and job growth was incredible.

As soon as Trump began instituting his yo-yo tariffs, the US economy started collapsing. Trump is now forced to give bailouts to farmers instead of reversing his idiotic tariffs.

If his economy was in the A+ to infinity range, why are they withholding BLS data?

The country has turned the corner from the former president to the current and hung the US economy on Trump.

Blaming Biden is an empty tactic by an addled-brained man, flailing his arms in protest to ignore reality.