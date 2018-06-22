Fox News' Campos-Duffy: Detention Centers For Kids Better Than 'The Projects'

The racism on display here is mind-boggling.

Trump defenders on Fox News will say anything to soften the blow of the self-inflicted jaw punch Trump inflicted this week. His inhuman zero-tolerance policy purposefully took children away from their families and put them in cages as a negotiating tool to win funding for his stupid un-buildable wall with Mexico.

Case in point, Fox using Latino and black conservatives on Fox to promote a blatantly racist narrative.

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a regular of Fox News, and during an appearance on Thursday's The Ingraham Angle, she played the racist game and used a racist trope to calm her Trump supporting viewers.

They were discussing Melania's visit to a detention center while wearing that weird jacket that caused its own controversy in a segment called: Melania Maligned By Main Stream Media. They praised her and wished Trump hadn't cancelled he Congressional Picnic.

That's when Campos-Duffy joined in. She was happy that Ingraham had on a guest from the Border patrol saying, "almost sixty percent of border patrol are Hispanics."

"The detention centers are far safer than the journey that these children just came on. People aren’t stupid.”

Then came the racism.

Campos-Duffy said, “People aren't stupid. I spoke to some African-Americans who say, ‘Gosh, the conditions of the detention centers are better than some of the projects that I grew up in."

Being locked up in chain link fences and cages is better than how many African Americans live? Are you going with that?

Ingraham told her audience how wonderful Melanie is with her children.

"She's floating above all of it."

"She's classy and winning over people's hearts very quietly..."