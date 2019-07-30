Sean Hannity Claims He'd Rather Be In A Children's Detention Facility Than In Baltimore

The defenses of Trump's racism and attacks on four women of color in Congress, Chairman Cummings, and the city of Baltimore are reaching the apex of stupidity.

And Sean Hannity is at the pinnacle of them all.

As Sean's Fox News show was ending it bled into Laura Ingraham's, and the two hosts exchanged a few words in support of the debased leader they defend.

Ingraham took Trump's lead and attacked all the failed leadership in urban cities and remarked how Democrats, "like to use children at the border as props, they like that."

Democratic politicians do not want to see children in cages with soiled diapers and no toothbrushes, but to Trump surrogates like Laura and Hannity that is not an issue at all. In fact, Hannity views them as vacation resorts.

Hannity replied, "Well, I'd rather be in one of those detention facilities than in some of these cities where 15, 30, a 100 people are shot and killed every weekend. I don't know where I'd rather be but probably the detention center."

What a stupid f**king thing to say from anyone, but Hannity makes at least $36 million a year.

And it's especially egregious coming from Hannity who hid his investments in low rent housing across several cities until he was linked to Trump's attorney and fixer Michael Cohen and was forced to reveal it. And as a man supposedly against Federal Government institutions, he used HUD to finance much of his massive property holdings in Georgia.

Hannity is a Georgia bedbug slumlord known for his inhumane evictions. The Chicago Tribune reports:

Among the tenants Hannity's property managers sought to evict, records show, were a former corrections officer and her wife, who fell behind while awaiting a disability determination; a double amputee who had lived in an apartment with her daughter for five years but did not pay on time after being hospitalized; and a single mother of three whose $980 rent check was rejected because she could not come up with a $1,050 cleaning fee for a bedbug infestation.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Nevermind Baltimore versus the migrant camps. Force Hannity to sleep in one of his bedbug-infested investment properties.

If Baltimore is so unlivable why do Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump own properties there?

And why are House Republicans still planning their yearly retreat in the city Baltimore if it is rat-infested?