'I Really Don't Care, Do U?': Melania's Jacket Really Says It All
Sometimes all it takes is one image to capture the moment. The feeling. The message.
Like this one, taken a few days ago as a child was torn away from her mother's arms in the dead of night, which has now been turned into an absolutely scathing commentary on Donald Trump's family separation policy:
How about this one, taken today as Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, boarded a plane after a "surprise" visit to a ripped from their arms children's "concentration camp". What does it say?
The Zara coat reads, on the back: 'I really don't care, do u?'
I mean, what? WHAT? WHY WOULD YOU WEAR THIS?
Her spokesperson denies there was a hidden message behind it and says:
'It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on,"
Well, I guarantee Fox would have been all over it...if it is a peace sign worn by Malia Obama, just like they did in 2009. Remember when conservative commentators went full on racist because Malia Obama wore a peace sign way back in 2009? My, how times have changed.
I bet they stay completely silent on this, though, and will bash any liberals who dare insult the "most amazing, brilliant, compassionate and poised First Lady ever."
Comments