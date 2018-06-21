'I Really Don't Care, Do U?': Melania's Jacket Really Says It All

Sometimes all it takes is one image to capture the moment. The feeling. The message.

Like this one, taken a few days ago as a child was torn away from her mother's arms in the dead of night, which has now been turned into an absolutely scathing commentary on Donald Trump's family separation policy:

For a man who used to brag about being on the cover of @time magazine, this is brutal pic.twitter.com/21jv37U5om — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 21, 2018

How about this one, taken today as Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, boarded a plane after a "surprise" visit to a ripped from their arms children's "concentration camp". What does it say?

Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump boarded her plane to Texas wearing a jacket that said on the back, "I really don't care, do u?"https://t.co/SeNGeux5jB pic.twitter.com/owHqTAyPdO — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 21, 2018

The Zara coat reads, on the back: 'I really don't care, do u?'

I mean, what? WHAT? WHY WOULD YOU WEAR THIS?

Her spokesperson denies there was a hidden message behind it and says:

'It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on,"

Well, I guarantee Fox would have been all over it...if it is a peace sign worn by Malia Obama, just like they did in 2009. Remember when conservative commentators went full on racist because Malia Obama wore a peace sign way back in 2009? My, how times have changed.

I bet they stay completely silent on this, though, and will bash any liberals who dare insult the "most amazing, brilliant, compassionate and poised First Lady ever."