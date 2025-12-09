'Blew My Head Up': Bannon Melts Down As Germany Tries To Ban 'Repeat Of Nazism'

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon lashed out at the German government over a proposal to ban a right-wing political party to prevent a "repeat of Nazism."
By David EdwardsDecember 9, 2025

During a Monday interview with German AfD party member Beatrix von Storch, Bannon noted that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had floated the idea of banning the party.

"The article on Saturday, can Germany stop extremism by banning a far-right party?" Bannon said of a recent Washington Post report. "The subheadline, banning Alternative for Germany, a far-right party, might seem undemocratic, but Germany's constitution allows such prohibitions to prevent a repeat of Nazism."

"This is one of the most outrageous things!" he told von Storch. "The article blew my head up, but more importantly, the article is what the German authorities are doing. Two, let me repeat, I think you're the largest party in polling now in Germany, or are the second largest. It's not like it's a few scattered wing nuts. You represent a vast, sizable amount of the German people, ma'am."

"The only solution they can think of is ban the opposition party to save democracy, which is a joke," von Storch replied. "Well, the Secret Service has come up with some documents and declaring us as far-right extremists. But we have to know that the Secret Service is the government."

"Just tell me, what is the extremist idea that they hate the most, because I keep seeing you guys saying, hey, we want to turn sovereignty to the people, to the German people," Bannon asked. "Why do they call you extremists?"

"So first, we want to secure our borders. Second, we want to stop Islamization in our country," von Storch explained. "We do not want to hand over our country to a different culture."

