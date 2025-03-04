Snowflake Trump Demands Public Apology From President Zelenskyy

The world and the country looked on in disbelief by the way Trump and JD Vance attacked President Zelenskyy for defending his country against their vicious pro-Putin assault.

Now to make matters worse, the Trump/Musk White House are demanding a full frontal public apology in view of their cameras by President Zelenskyy.

Peter Doocy relayed their demand on Fox News.

"I have been told by a senior official here that nothing's going to happen with this minerals deal until Zelensky goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way that he behaved himself, behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting, Doocy said.

I've watched the entire 10-minute exchange during Zelenskyy's meeting and if anyone needs to apologize, first and foremost it's JD Vance. That hillbilly asshole needs to get in front of the cameras and apologize for lecturing a president like a child still fighting an unprovoked war against a Russian aggressor.

Vance stuck his nose into the conversation by acting the prissy snowflake and demanded Zelenskyy should be grateful he has even been given an audience with TrumpJesus.

The next apology should be by Demented Donald for yelling at Zelenskyy and telling the Ukraine president that his country is weak, they have no cards, they've already lost and they should be thankful they're even talking to him at the White House.

As Conover wrote that day, "It's as if Donald gave Putin a blowie in public."

What's just as disgusting is the many MAGAts scumbags that will go on TV and defend Trump and Vance's behavior and turn Zelenskyy into a villain when he was just trying to get them to explain what they are doing.

Here's the full 10-minute exchange.