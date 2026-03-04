DUMBASS: Lindsey Graham Admits Iran Wasn't An Imminent Threat

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key proponent of attacking Iran, undermined the U.S. Constitution's limits on presidential powers and an excuse used by Trump not to require Congressional approval when it comes to attacking another country, by claiming there was no imminent threat from Iran.

A U.S. president may order military action without prior congressional approval when it is necessary to: Defend the United States - Defend U.S. forces - Defend U.S. citizens abroad. This means it must be: Credible - Immediate - Leaving no reasonable alternative (like diplomacy or delay)

The US was involved in nuclear talks with Iran the day before Trump ordered the attack.

Graham said the idea of imminent threat was ridiculous. This exposed Trump and the administration for the liars they are on Fox News Tuesday afternoon with Martha MacCallum.

MACCALLUM: You know, one of the big questions that I think you're going to hear from a lot of the senators is why now there was no imminent threat. We know that's what Mark Warner is already saying. What will you say to that, and what do you expect the Trump folks will say to that? GRAHAM: I think that's a ridiculous idea that there's no imminent threat from a regime who chants death to America since 1979. There's no imminent threat from a regime that sponsored Hezbollah who killed 220 Marines and 18 sailors in 1983 in Lebanon. Go tell it to the families of the IED victims in Iraq and Afghanistan sponsored by Iran that this regime is no threat. You know in 1939, out of 35, I don't know if Hitler was an imminent threat, but I wish somebody would have dealt with him. Any regime that that embraces a cult of death that's killed Americans, vows to kill Americans in the future, trying to build a nuclear weapon even after Midnight Hammer, trying to build weapons to hit America is a imminent threat and it doesn't have to be imminent to me because you don't want it to be imminent. The whole idea is for it not to be imminent, dumbass. You want to prevent it from being imminent.

Listing 40-year-old tragedies and the buildup to WWII does not equate to an imminent threat today, dumbass.

Iran was not invading its neighboring countries and conscripting their men as soldiers for a huge military buildup to take over the world.

Graham has unleashed his bloodthirsty nature, and it's ugly and dangerous for the safety and security of the US.