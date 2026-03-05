'No Imminent Threat': Dem Rep Slaps Down Fox News Host Hard

On Monday, Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, who sits on the Armed services and Intelligence committees refused to put up with Fox News host Martha MacCallum defending Trump for bypassing Congress and attacking Iran after she claimed it was his opinion only.

During the interview, the two sparred about the history of Iranian relations with the US, when Rep. Crow asked what the strategy is for the Trump administration for attacking Iran since he bypassed Congress.

MacCallum quickly defended Trump by saying he has the right to take military action for 60 days.

The Democratic Congressman quickly clarified her statement by correcting her. MacCallum did not appreciate the rebuke and claimed that was his opinion and he responded in perfect fashion.

MACCALLUM: What is the right response, Congressman? CROW: Let me explain this. We have a history of choosing regime change and nation-building, and it doesn't end well. Because the alternatives are not always good, are not always better, right? So what I want is a discussion about what the plan is. What is the strategy in the endgame, right? That is a discussion that has not been had because he bypassed Congress.

The accountability mechanism— (The Fox host cut in) MACCALLUM: Well, you don't have to—a president has the right to take military action for 60 days. (Rep. Crow cut back in) CROW: If there's an imminent threat. And there is no imminent threat. MACCALLUM: Well, that might be your opinion. CROW: It's not my opinion. MACCALLUM: That's your opinion.



CROW: I sit on the Armed Services and the Intelligence Committee. MACCALLUM: Yeah, yeah. CROW: And they have an obligation to tell us about it. I have seen no imminent threat. And even people within the administration have denied that there's an imminent threat.

There needs to be an imminent threat before a president attacks another country without Congressional approval.

There was no imminent threat.

Fox News and right wing media outlets all live and breath on opinions and not actual facts. MacCallum does it as well as anybody on Fox New. That's why her go to push back response was on opinions, which opened the door for Rep. Crow to respond in kind.

Rep. Crow demonstrated how to slap down a Fox News host coolly and calmly that left the host speechless and giggling.