'I Didn't Do It!': Duncan Hunter Kicks All Blame For Indictment To His Wife In Fox News Interview

Duncan Hunter is a man with no honor, little better than a snake. Don't believe me? Watch this interview with Martha MacCallum where he not only denies EVERY SINGLE THING alleged in the indictments against he and his wife, he throws all of the blame on her like the little snake that he is.

“When I went to Iraq in 2003, the first time, I gave her power of attorney and she handled my finances throughout my whole military career and she continued that when I got to Congress,” he told MacCallum. “Whatever she did, that will be looked at too, I’m sure. But I didn’t do it. I didn’t spend any money illegally. I didn’t use campaign money, especially for Wounded Warriors, there’s no way.”

Oh, please be still my beating heart. As part of this con job, Hunter also insisted that the whole sordid mess was the product of a "late hit" by the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney as part of some deep state plot to deny him his birthright seat in the Congress. At all times, he insisted he has paid back everything he owed as part of an "audit" he claims he ordered. In fact, he has paid back over $60,000.00, but there's nothing to show him paying back the nearly $250,000 used for personal expenses.

Just for fun, I decided to go have a look at his FEC reported expenditures in 2018, figuring it might be enlightening. It didn't take me long to come up with a couple of hinky payments that fit the profile of that guy described in the indictment.

Take, for example, early 2017, well after the so-called audit was to have been completed. It seems there was a trip to Las Vegas, where food and beverages were consumed at The Chandelier -- $896.00 worth. That's a pricey bar tab! What do you suppose the tequila shots cost at a place like that?

There are three entries for expenditures at a place called "Soundbalace," which appears to actually be a misspelling for "Soundbalance," an airport electronics shop. Apparently airports are now the place to pick up some miscellaneous office equipment for a couple of hundred bucks here or there. Perhaps some pricey headphones or a nice case for the new iPhone?

Oh hey, here we have $1,964.00 spent on balls for the wounded warriors, donors and constituents for real!

In April, 2018, $604 at the Sheerwater Restaurant for food and beverages. It's great when Congressmen eat and drink so heartily, isn't it?

And like before his "audit," he was a big spender at the Apple store over the past 18 months, too.

That's just what I found browsing for 10 minutes or so. There were other trips to Las Vegas, lots of money spent at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, and more. If nothing else, Hunter lives high on the hog and bottle in DC and San Diego. Everything I found was after Mrs. Hunter's credit card was taken from her, leaving him 100% responsible.

At the end of the interview, Hunter complained that it was too expensive to live in California on a Congressman's $174,000 per year, while attacking his "socialist Democrat opponent," who was far too generous with Hunter in his televised remarks earlier in the day.

Please. Watch that interview and then take a stroll through his expenditures in the past 18 months and tell me more about how it's all Margaret's fault.

Given that there were items in the indictment where he paid for hotel rooms for himself and "Person 14," it's hard for me to imagine his wife being at fault for that.

There is this, too, coming from a reporter who has closely followed his corrupt ways for years.

A very senior House R once told me that Duncan Hunter -- known WELL b4 his campaign finance issue, for his frequent drinking on the job & always being in the company of pretty ladies -- had a lot of fun in Congress. "Maybe too much fun," he said. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) August 21, 2018

Like I said, a man with no honor. None.