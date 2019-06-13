Duncan Hunter's Wife Flips Plea In Campaign Fund Fraud Case

Rep. Duncan Hunter may be in big, big trouble if reports coming out of San Diego are true. Late Wednesday the San Diego Tribune reported that Margaret Hunter is changing her plea in the massive campaign finance case from not guilty to guilty.

The big question is this: Will she be testifying against her husband, you know, the one who blamed the deep state for all of his crimes, the one who blamed his wife and then demanded everyone leave his wife out of it, or the one who bragged about "probably killing hundreds" of innocent civilians while in combat. You know, that one.

Oh, and he also cheated on his wife with at least 5 women and used campaign funds to pay for it (allegedly). You know, that Duncan Hunter.

Their pet rabbit must be heaving a sigh of relief, now that they can't use campaign money to fly him all over the place.

Back to Margaret and her change of heart regarding her plea. Reports are that she will appear in federal court on Thursday morning and will be changing her plea. There was no formal notice other than a docket entry stating the following: “Notice of hearing as to defendant Margaret E. Hunter. - Change of Plea hearing set for 6/13/2019.”

As a reminder, both Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on a staggering 60 criminal counts related to a years long pattern of misusing campaign donations.

They both pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Rep. Hunter had no comment, but it is pretty clear that a change of plea means Margaret Hunter is probably working with prosecutors. It's common knowledge that the first person to work with prosecutors gets the best deal.

Let's see what happens during Thursday's hearing.