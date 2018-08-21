Rep. Duncan Hunter And Spouse Indicted For Misuse Of Campaign Funds

In addition to Michael Cohen's guilty plea and Paul Manafort's conviction, California Republican Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret have been indicted for misuse of campaign funds. You may recall that one of the tipoffs about the misuse was related to their payment for their rabbit's airfare to fly with them.

CNN reports:

The charges of wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations and conspiracy were the culmination of a Department of Justice investigation that has stretched for more than a year, during which the Republican congressman from California has maintained his innocence.

Republican Party leaders had long worried that with a potential indictment looming, Hunter's traditionally safe district which makes up much of eastern San Diego County could be at risk of Democratic takeover in November's midterm election.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in unusual charges on Hunter's campaign credit card had come under scrutiny, including among other things, an Italian vacation, dental work, purchases at a surf shop, and huge tabs at bars in restaurants in the San Diego and Washington DC areas. Among the most mocked charges was airfare for a pet rabbit to fly with the family, which an aide said was mistakenly charged to the wrong credit card.