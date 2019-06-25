Prosecutors Allege Rep. Duncan Hunter Used Campaign Funds For Multiple Affairs

The noose is tightening for Rep. Duncan Hunter, as he faces multiple counts and years of jail time. His wife Margaret has already pleaded guilty and is co-operating fully with prosecutors, probably in no small measure due to the multiple affairs Hunter is alleged to have had while in Congress.

Source: Politico

Federal prosecutors have accused Rep. Duncan Hunter of improperly using campaign funds to pursue numerous romantic affairs with congressional aides and lobbyists, according to a new court filing late Monday night. The Justice Department alleged that Hunter (R-Calif.) and his wife Margaret Hunter illegally diverted $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including to fund lavish vacations and their children’s school tuition. Monday’s court filings also spell out allegations that Hunter routinely used campaign funds to pay for Ubers, bar tabs, hotel rooms and other expenses to fund his extramarital relationships. “At trial, the United States will seek to admit evidence of defendant Duncan D. Hunter’s expenditure of campaign funds to pay for a host of personal expenses. Among these personal expenses were funds Hunter spent to pursue a series of intimate personal relationships,” the Justice Department said in a motion to admit evidence filed on Tuesday. “This evidence is necessary to establish the personal nature of the expenditures to demonstrate Hunter’s knowledge and intent to break the law, and to establish his motive to embezzle from his campaign.”

And Duncan Hunter's lawyers must be as stupid as Duncan Hunter. Given an option to reach a plea that would most likely preclude all the sordid details coming to light at trial, they declined.

Prosecutors said they approached the defense to reach an agreement “that would eliminate the need to introduce this potentially sensitive evidence at trial,” but the congressman’s lawyers declined.

And they've also filed yet another motion to dismiss, for more spurious of reasons again.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rep. Duncan Hunter, who is facing federal charges in connection with the alleged misuse of more than $250,000 in campaign funds, filed a motion today to have his case dismissed on the basis that two assistant U.S. attorneys investigating his case attended a presidential campaign event for Hillary Clinton, which the congressman's attorneys argue indicates a conflict of interest.

Hunter's motion argues that his case is being prosecuted for political reasons because in August 2015, assistant U.S. attorneys Alana Robinson and Emily W. Allen attended a Clinton campaign fundraiser at a La Jolla residence.

An, yes. When all else fails, play the Hillary Clinton card and hope you have a useless Republican hack for a judge. Hunter doesn't so it appears he's now at the end of his rope. A smarter man would already have copped a plea for less jail time, but Duncan Hunter Jr, like his father before him, is one of the worst and stupidest men in Congress. Which is saying a lot these days.