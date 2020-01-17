Politics
Lindsey Graham 'Smells A Rat'

On the same day Lindsey Graham's name was added to the list of people being implicated by Lev Parnas in the Ukraine scandal, Graham made an appearance on Fox "news" and used mob language to attack Parnas.
Someone should remind Sen. Lindsey Graham who commonly uses the term "rat" to describe people who've turned on them.

Here's Graham making an appearance on State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" calling Rudy's now indicted former buddy Lev Parnas "a rat" on the very same evening Parnas added Graham's name to the ever-growing list of those implicated in the Ukraine scandal.

Lindsey Graham Says Lev Parnas Is 'Crooked As a Snake' After Evidence Disclosure: 'I Smell a Rat':

Lindsey Graham has said new impeachment evidence presented by Lev Parnas this week was "no different than the old evidence," calling the indicted Rudy Giuliani associate "crooked as a snake."

The GOP senator for South Carolina told Fox News on Thursday night that he smelled "a rat" and accused Parnas of "dripping out" evidence to the House Intelligence Committee in the build-up to the Senate impeachment trial.

His comments came two days after House Democrats released a trove of documents provided by Parnas' attorney, including text messages and photographs.

A letter from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Giuliani requesting a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was also among the evidence, and claimed to be sent with the commander-in-chief's "knowledge and consent."

President Trump claimed he didn't "know anything about a letter" when asked about the document by reporters.

Speaking about the new evidence provided by Parnas on Tuesday, Graham said: "The new evidence is no different than the old evidence."

"This Parnas guy is facing indictment," the South Carolina senator added. "He's been dripping out to the House Intel Committee batches of information, crescendoing to the week we start the trial.

"I smell a rat here. The guy is crooked as a snake."

[...]

Graham went on to say Democratic lawmakers expected Senate Republicans to "destroy executive privilege," by calling on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.

"They didn't even subpoena Bolton, and they're expecting us, Republicans, to destroy President Trump's privilege," he said. "We're not going to do it."

