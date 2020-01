Fox News has a huge messaging problem.

Their so-called president is so guilty, that actual evidence against him is being discovered on a regular basis.

The latest, Lev Parnas's bombshell texts and notes, led Fox News to either poo-poo it as "nothing," (Laura Ingraham) or completely ignore the story (Fox and Friends).

INGRAHAM: We got these notes of, like, scribble scrabble in a Ritz Carlton Vienna notepad, and we're all supposed to all think oh, the Democrats have a smoking gun? This is ridiculous. This has nothing.

Surely Parnas's notes are so cryptic no one will really understand what they mean.



UM... pic.twitter.com/OHCIFdaf5A — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 15, 2020

Per a closed captioning transcript search, there were 0 mentions of Lev Parnas on the three hours of "Fox & Friends" this morning. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

New evidence gets released showing that Yovanovitch was being stalked by people within the US government and may have been the target of an assassination plot.



Fox News: pic.twitter.com/VldB6OItqa — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 15, 2020

Ainsley Earhardt: Even the Defense Department said we have intelligence that shows Soleimani wants to attack four of our embassies.



Lara Logan: Benghazi. pic.twitter.com/7W2wjMkzNi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 15, 2020

-------------------

Off-topic, but still...

PS. The evidence released Tuesday caused such an explosion, even CNN's David Gergen noticed.

“The center of gravity in this case has shifted. The case against the president has strengthened” - @David_Gergen just now on @CNNnewsroom — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 15, 2020

