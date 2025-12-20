Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The great and essential Alicublog presents XENOPHOBOMANIA!

LGBTQ Nation mocks Dr. Oz for his bizarre rant about the price of twigs and berries.

Lawyers, Guns and Money gives us a math lesson from Wingnuttia.

No More Mister Nice Blog examines Bari Weiss' town hall; it was hers, wasn't it? And wait till you see the line-up for upcoming events!

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents a brief history of cheese. Mmmm... cheese!

Today in History: As I write this, on this date in 1958, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent a Christmas message broadcast from space "to all mankind, America's wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to men everywhere." I can only imagine what words Vulgarmort would wish for all the world.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

