Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Missing Persons performs Words.

The great and essential Alicublog presents XENOPHOBOMANIA!

LGBTQ Nation mocks Dr. Oz for his bizarre rant about the price of twigs and berries.

Lawyers, Guns and Money gives us a math lesson from Wingnuttia.

No More Mister Nice Blog examines Bari Weiss' town hall; it was hers, wasn't it? And wait till you see the line-up for upcoming events!

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents a brief history of cheese. Mmmm... cheese!

Today in History: As I write this, on this date in 1958, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent a Christmas message broadcast from space "to all mankind, America's wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to men everywhere." I can only imagine what words Vulgarmort would wish for all the world.

