Trump’s Prescription Drug Site Is Just Another Trump Con

If Donald Trump and his Republican puppets really think his TrumpRx site is any antidote to the skyrocketing health insurance premiums or grocery prices they have caused, they should be in for a rude awakening.

The site, which I will not link to, operates as a portal for consumers to purchase their drugs elsewhere. But as The New Republic pointed out, all the drugs offered on the site are from brand-name manufacturers, making them more expensive than generic options. Almost all are covered through insurance, for those still able to get it. The website even advises those lucky individuals to check their insurance co-pays first.

The New York Times said people without insurance could benefit. But they may well be better off not bothering with it. The Times cites Pfizer’s drug Azulfidine, for autoimmune conditions, as an example. It’s listed on the cite for $100. But the site doesn’t mention that the drug has gone generic and that a search on GoodRx turned up options for under $40.

Also, going directly to several of the drugmakers' websites can get you the same prices as featured on TrumpRx, The Times noted. The whole thing “adds to the complexity of a system that can make it extraordinarily difficult for people to compare prices and figure out where to find the least expensive drug,” The Times said.

Worse, “It is unlikely that many consumers will save money by using TrumpRx,” The Times concluded.

Trump and his lickspittles have deliberately made medical care more expensive and even out of reach for millions. They should be working toward fixing that instead of this BS effort to snow you into thinking they care