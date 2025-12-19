RFK Jr Defunds The American Academy Of Pediatrics, Goddamnit

You have to wonder if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the “pro-life” MAGA Republicans have a quota of Americans they want to kill off, given that sabotaging health insurance, food benefits and life-saving vaccines all seem to be top priorities in the Trump administration and the Republican Congress.

Still, it takes a special person to deliberately sabotage children’s health. RFK Jr. is shockingly up to the task.

According to The Washington Post, Kennedy’s Health and Human Suffering Services Department has “terminated seven grants totaling millions of dollars to the American Academy of Pediatrics, including for initiatives on reducing sudden infant deaths, improving adolescent health, preventing fetal alcohol syndrome and identifying autism early, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.”

Why on earth would Kennedy do such a thing, other than the fact that he’s another Trump cabinet member totally unqualified and unfit for his job?

It looks like the AAP had the audacity to disagree with the former brainworm-ridden, heroin addict and to buck MAGA orthodoxy. Some of the stated reasons for cutting off the group’s funding was its “use of ‘identity-based language,’ including references to racial disparities and ‘pregnant people,’ and insufficient focus in at least one grant program on nutrition and chronic disease prevention, which they said runs afoul of HHS’s priorities,” The Post reported. HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement that the grants were canceled because they “no longer align with the Department’s mission or priorities.”

Or maybe the AAP’s real crime was hurting RFK Jr.’s widdle fee-fees.

More from The Post:

The AAP has criticized Kennedy for making unilateral changes to federal vaccine policy, calling them unscientific and arguing that his actions undermined evidence-based medicine, sidelined expert advice, eroded trust in vaccines and jeopardized public health by making communities more vulnerable to preventable diseases. The group condemned his firing of the CDC’s independent vaccine advisers to replace them with his own picks, many of whom previously criticized vaccine guidance. … The AAP and other medical groups are suing HHS and Kennedy in federal court, alleging that his coronavirus vaccine policy changes violate federal law. The lawsuit is seeking to have Kennedy’s vaccine advisory panel disbanded and reconstituted under court supervision.

Instead of proving that he has science-based evidence for the beliefs he’s shoving down Americans’ throats, RFK Jr. is punishing and trying to stifle organizations that publicly disagree. Probably because he can’t prove his crackpot theories have scientific merit. Cases of measles recently hit a 30+ year high, yet RFK Jr’s panel of advisers have not rescinded their recommendation against measles vaccines for children under four.

Sadly, children will suffer most from Kennedy’s MAGA weenie-waggling against the AAP. The only potential good news here is that the organization is “exploring options to push back, including a legal challenge,” The Post reported.