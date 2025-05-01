Whackaloon RFK Jr. Claims MMR Vaccine Contains 'A Lot Of Fetus Debris'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proves once again why he's got no business whatsoever being the Secretary of Health and Human Services during a "town hall" on NewsNation this Wednesday evening.

Kennedy was asked about the criticism of him for contributing to vaccine hesitancy while we've got a measles outbreak running out of control across much the country, and Kennedy's response, of course, did nothing but make it worse.

CUOMO: I just wanted to set the table with a news event that you've had to deal with, okay? I don't know. You can explain to the audience how concerned we should be about measles, but it is an interesting conversation around the vaccine, and there is criticism that comes your way. Now your messaging on it, you've been telling people to get vaccinated, but there is criticism of you, Bobby, that oh now you're saying get vaccinated. You weren't saying that during COVID. That's why people aren't getting vaccinated and now it's a problem. How do you deal with that issue and what responsibility do you have in terms of how people feel about getting vaccinated? KENNEDY: We're, you know, we're doing better in managing our measles epidemic in this country than probably any other country in the world that it has outbreaks right now. We have about 842 cases Chris. In Canada they have about the same number. They have 1/8 of our population. Europe has 10 times that number. Our numbers have plateaued, so you're still seeing added measles cases, but the rate of growth has, has gone down. Now there are populations in our country like the Mennonites in Texas, who are most afflicted and they have religious objections to the vaccination. Because the MMR vaccine contains a lot of aborted fetus debris, and DNA particles, so they don't want to take it. So we ought to be able to take care of those populations when they get sick, and that's one of the things that CDC has not done. CDC has said that the only thing that we have is vaccination. There's all kinds of treatments when people do get sick, and those people should be treated with compassion.

No mention by Cuomo of Kennedy's praise for the Texas doctor who has been treating children while he has measles.

And, of course, he didn't push back on the lie about the "fetus debris."

RFK Jr.'s claim has long been a common anti-vaccine trope that doctors have disputed in its common phrasing. While it's somewhat true, researchers have used cell lines derived from cells taken decades ago, in the 60s, from fetuses and monkeys to grow viruses necessary to create some vaccines, but the viruses are purified and have been lab grown for years. In 2005, the Vatican cleared vaccines for use for those who had 'religious objections' to the original MMR shot. The Vatican annonuced at the time, "As regards the diseases against which there are no alternative vaccines which are available and ethically acceptable, it is right to abstain from using these vaccines if it can be done without causing children, and indirectly the population as a whole, to undergo significant risks to their health." While beliefs are absolutely not universal among Menonites, they are a strict religious community and have 'reservations' about vaccines, with many believing vaccines are an interference with God's plan or that they contain harmful ingredients.

This is completely false and deeply irresponsible.

The MMR vaccine does not contain "aborted fetus debris."

The MMR vaccine does not contain "aborted fetus debris."

It is produced using cell lines that were originally derived from two legally aborted fetuses in the 1960s — over 50 years ago — and those lines have been replicated in

