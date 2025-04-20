'Extraordinary': RFK Jr Praises Doctor With Measles Who Treated Kids With Measles

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), RFK Jr., is hugely unfit for the job, and to prove that point, Bobby, a conspiracy theorist, praised a Texas doctor who has been treating children with measles and yet, he was seen on video with a measles rash on his face. Bob called him an "extraordinary" healer on Xitter.

The Associated Press reports:

Dr. Ben Edwards appeared in the video posted March 31 by the anti-vaccine group Kennedy once led, Children’s Health Defense. In it, Edwards appears wearing scrubs and talking with parents and children in a makeshift clinic he set up in Seminole, Texas, ground zero of the outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people and killed three, including two children. Edwards is asked whether he had measles, and he responded, “Yes,” then said his infection started the day before the video was recorded. “Yesterday was pretty achy. Little mild fever. Spots came in the afternoon. Today, I woke up feeling good,” Edwards said in the video. Measles is most contagious for about four days before and four days after the rash appears and is one of the world’s most contagious diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors and public health experts said Edwards’ decision to go into the clinic put children, their parents and their community at risk because he could have spread it to others. They said there was no scenario in which Edwards’ conduct would be reasonable.

Dr. Craig Spencer, a medical doctor who is also a professor at the Brown University School of Public Health, said this is "on-brand" for Kennedy.

“I think this is unfortunately perfectly on-brand for how he thinks that medicine should be practiced,” Spencer said. “And that is what makes me remarkably uncomfortable and extremely concerned and scared for the next three-and-a-half years.”

I'm right there with you on that, Dr. Spencer. There is a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to lettuce that has hit 15 states, but the FDA doesn't want you to know about it. But don't worry, guys. I'm sure JFK Jr. will be all over it. After two individuals contracted Ebola in Africa and died of the virus in the U.S., Donald Trump called on Obama to resign.