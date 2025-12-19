Two More Republicans Jump Ship: Lummis And Stefanik

Senator Cynthia Lummis (WY) retires, and surprisingly, Elise Stefanik hangs up both her House seat AND her Governor's race.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) via Bing AI
By Frances LangumDecember 19, 2025

It's unlikely that Wyoming would send a Democrat to the Senate, but in 2026, anything can happen. And gotta say, good on Cynthia Lummis for realizing it's okay to retire at 71.

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Friday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, retiring at the end of her first term in the Senate. The 71-year-old veteran of Wyoming politics cited the physical and mental demands of the office.

In a heartfelt statement, the Senator described her tenure as "an incredible honor," noting that representing the people of Wyoming has remained her "one-and-only priority."

Lummis was candid about her decision to step away, comparing her time in Washington to a long-distance race.

"In the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall, I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me," Lummis admitted. "I have felt like a sprinter in a marathon."

Elise Stefanik is another story. She's not only not running for re-election to Congress, she's also dropping her primary race for Governor of New York.

I think Mark Jacob has this right:

Elise Stefanik finds that enabling Trump's corruption and amplifying his hatred isn't the ticket to the top she thought it was.

Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T22:14:12.631Z

Elise Stefanik did an event in her north country home district on Thursday and found the local crowd, in a ruby-red area, was intensely hostile to her. It was one of the reasons leading her to decide it was time to quit politics and move on. www.timesunion.com/state/articl...

Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T22:29:07.146Z

A two-fer today:
Adios to Cynthia Loomis & Elise Stefanik who join
Mitch McConnell (KY), Joni Ernst (IA)
Thom Tillis (NC), Marsha Blackburn (TN)
Tommy Tuberville (AL)
Don Bacon (NE) in the Senate
& many other House GOP who are running away from Trump
www.notus.org/congress/rep...
#GOPExodus

Sue in Rockville 💙🦋💙🦋💙🦋 (@sueinrockville.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T22:06:20.346Z

