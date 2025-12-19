Two More Republicans Jump Ship: Lummis And Stefanik

It's unlikely that Wyoming would send a Democrat to the Senate, but in 2026, anything can happen. And gotta say, good on Cynthia Lummis for realizing it's okay to retire at 71.

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Friday that she will not seek re-election in 2026, retiring at the end of her first term in the Senate. The 71-year-old veteran of Wyoming politics cited the physical and mental demands of the office.

In a heartfelt statement, the Senator described her tenure as "an incredible honor," noting that representing the people of Wyoming has remained her "one-and-only priority."

Lummis was candid about her decision to step away, comparing her time in Washington to a long-distance race.

"In the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall, I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me," Lummis admitted. "I have felt like a sprinter in a marathon."