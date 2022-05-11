Elise Stefanik's Job Is To Look Nice And Gaslight America

Elise Stefanik is there to put a soft face on Republican gaslighting, claiming they "spoke out against the violence of January 6th."
By John AmatoMay 11, 2022

During a press conference today, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik turned to what we have to assume is stand-up comedy to denounce Democrats.

Speaking about Roe v. Wade protests, Stefanik found a way to say this with a straight face: "What makes Republicans consistent is we speak out against violent acts, no matter who commits them."

(Now I'm chuckling.)

Stefanik then said, "What makes the Democrats inconsistent is that they speak out only in moments when they believe -- " (Stefanik lost her train of thought)

(More chuckles.)

She continued, "Ahh, only in certain moments. So for example on January 6th. We spoke out against the violence on January 6th ..."

Hahahahahaha. I'm dying here.

That's the funniest thing I heard today.

The outrage.
The chutzpah.
The lying all made up for a great joke.

This vote actually happened mere hours after the insurrection was quelled. "121 in the House backed objections to certifying Arizona’s electoral outcome, while seven Senate Republicans and 138 House Republicans supported an objection to certifying Pennsylvania’s electoral outcome," Vox reported.

The old white guys in Republican leadership put Stefanik out front, thinking no one will attack the little lady for being a lying monster. And she'll take that job to climb the ladder of power so she can reign over the worst bunch of election-stealing insurrectionists on the planet.

