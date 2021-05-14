Elise Stefanik's First Official Act Is To Kiss Trump's Orange Butt

Liz Cheney-pretender Elise Stefanik gave her first speech this morning as a member of the Republicans' House leadership conference, and it was a strange one.

She she wanted to thank "President Donald Trump" for his support.

She also said the American people are "suffering" from what she called the "socialist, radical" policies of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump immediately threw her a piece of tasty kibble:

"Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!"

Twitter provided post-game color commentary:

Key: Chip Roy, with a wildly conservative voting record, can't beat Elise Stefanik, with her comparatively moderate voting record because of one wrong vote. He didn't vote to overturn the 2020 election. IOW, core GOP ideology is The Big Lie. https://t.co/LvsDKsQ61W via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 14, 2021

The Trumpification of Elise Stefanik is complete. pic.twitter.com/lLOsMuRKmt — Mel the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) May 14, 2021

Stefanik said this morning that we had the "worst jobs report in over 20 years." It was the biggest *gap* between economist expectations and the actual number in over 20 years. A gain of 266,000 jobs is obviously not the worst *actual number* in over 20 years (or even in 1 year). pic.twitter.com/MNFd89GMzn — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 14, 2021

Remember, Elise: Everything Trump touches dies.