The Passion Of Liz Cheney

According to this author and others, Republicans are at a fork in the road right now and they seem to have chosen Trump over basic tenets of democracy and decency. We'll see for sure in a few days but it seems likely they'll oust Liz Cheney from leadership, despite her pedigree as the offspring from the most conservative and ruthless family in recent American political history.

And for her part, Liz Cheney seems to be welcoming her oncoming martyrdom, not backing down an inch from her criticism of Trump. Doubtless, Cheney expects history will be kinder to her than it will Trump and his present-day acolytes, and that she'll be rewarded later, perhaps posthumously because her political career is fast careening to an end.

Source: The Guardian

She is a champion of the hawkish foreign policy espoused by her father, a former US vice-president dubbed “Darth Vader”. She is a hardline conservative whose opposition to gay marriage pained her lesbian sister. Now Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney finds herself a likely martyr of the resistance to ex-president Donald Trump, earning plaudits from party moderates and even some Democrats for swearing allegiance to truth rather than lies. Cheney appears all but certain next week to lose her status as the sole woman in Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Members have been lining up to express a lack of confidence in her and instead tout Elise Stefanik, a pro-Trump congresswoman, as her successor. Cheney’s cardinal sin is to reject Trump’s “big lie” that last year’s election was stolen from him, increasingly the definitive loyalty test within the party. On the contrary, she has spoken out in public, tweeted that the false claim is “poisoning our democratic system” and even published a newspaper column urging colleagues to spurn the “Trump cult of personality”.

And in case anyone was wondering, yes the title is a nod to Carl Theodor Dreyer's classic silent film, "The Passion of Joan of Arc" (1928) which I assume de Adder took inspiration from for his cartoon.