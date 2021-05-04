Politics
House Republicans Plot To Remove Liz Cheney From Leadership

Republicans meet on May 12 when an expected push for Cheney's removal begins again.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
On the one hand, it's amusing to see the Republicans implode on themselves, defending Trump's heinous actions at all costs. On the other hand though, in a two-party state when one party has lost its mind and totally disregards basic fundamentals of democracy that's just bad news for the country, and by extension, the world because of the oversized role the United States plays.

So, in a way, the attempted removal of Lz Cheney for nothing more than being a critic of Trump's attack on democracy is a litmus test for the Republican Party, whether they're a real political party any more or just a damn bunch of creepy cultists.

Source: Axios

House Republicans are moving closer to ousting Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership, and are already considering replacements — including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), congressional aides tell Axios.

Most members recognize Cheney can't be succeeded by a white man, given their top two leaders — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) — fill that demographic.

Selling such a team in a midterm year would compound the GOP's challenges with suburban women.
The conference meets next Wednesday, May 12. Most members expect the process to oust Cheney to begin then, whether formally or informally, after some of McCarthy's top lieutenants broadened their complaints against her.
It would take up to a two-thirds vote of the 212 caucus members to replace her — a relatively high bar if a secret ballot is held.

Whether they're successful or not remains to be seen, but it seems Kevin McCarthy is done defending Cheney and whatever "big tent" they still claim to be instead of a damn glorified cult. And that's basically a signal to the rest of the schlubs to get rid of her. via Politico

Honestly, we don’t know yet. But what is clear right now is that there is a coordinated effort by KEVIN MCCARTHY to box her out. The Republican leader is signaling that if anyone wants to try to force another vote to oust her from the post, he’s not planning to defend her anymore. McCarthy has been refusing to appear with Cheney at press conferences for months and, according to our sources, recently declined to give her a moderating role at the GOP retreat in Orlando, even as he allowed others in leadership to head up panels.

And this ain't exactly a ringing endorsement from McCarthy either this morning on Fox & Friends, basically promoting the idea that she's not a "team player," isn't "carrying out the message." That's the kiss of death right there, folks.

For her part, Cheney just keeps poking them in the eye with a bit of truth-telling that Republicans don't want to hear because it makes the rest of them look like the schmucks they are. And that's what this is all about, as Joe Walsh says in the clip above.

