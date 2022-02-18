Desperate Kevin McCarthy Endorses Liz Cheney Primary Opponent

Kevin McCarthy endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in her primary race in Wyoming against Rep. Liz Cheney, an unusual rebuke of the former member of House leadership who has denounced Donald Trump. And you know we can't have that! Via the Washington Post:

In an interview with the conservative online magazine the Federalist, McCarthy (R-Calif.) voiced his support for Hageman’s candidacy in a contest that will serve as the marquee test of the former president’s ability to purge his critics from the party, particularly lawmakers who challenge his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems,” McCarthy told the Federalist. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

Jeremy Adler, Cheney’s spokesman, dismissed McCarthy’s endorsement in a statement to The Washington Post.

“Wow, she must be really desperate,” Adler said.