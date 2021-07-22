Politics
Liz Cheney Spells Out Why Kevin McCarthy Is A Danger To Democracy

She said anyone who wanted to become speaker should show a commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, and he has not done that.
By Susie Madrak
57 min ago by Susie Madrak
Liz Cheney was interviewed after Kevin McCarthy's hissy fit yesterday, where he said he would pull his picks for the January 6th select committee.

"The rhetoric we have heard from the minority leader is disingenuous," she said.

"The attack on this building on January 6th was the worst attack on this Capitol since 1814. It was an attack on our Constitution. The American people deserve to know what happened. The people who did this must be held accountable. There must be an investigation that is non-partisan, that is sober, that is serious, that gets to the facts wherever they may lead, and at every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened, to block this investigation."

"McCarthy, of course, wants to become speaker next year. Do you think he deserves to be speaker in the aftermath of his actions?"

"I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that," she said.

BOOM.

She did it without calling him a liar (as I would have), and spelled out the basic requirements for someone who would lead the House.

Well done, Liz. (And how weird is that, to be agreeing with Liz Cheney about anything?)

