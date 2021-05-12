Canceled Liz Vows 'I Will Do Whatever I Can To Keep Former President From Oval Office'

A CNN panel was talking about how the spineless "leader" Kevin McCarthy wouldn't even allow the votes against Rep. Liz Cheney to be counted when Cheney came out and made a statement.

"We had a conference meeting. I am absolutely committed, as I said last night, as I said just now to my colleagues, that we must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the Big Lie and embrace the Constitution. And going forward, the nation needs it. The nation needs a strong Republican party. The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism. I'm committed and dedicated to ensuring that that's how this party goes forward. And I plan to lead the fight to do that," she said.

"How concerned are you that the former president Trump might end up back in the Oval Office, and -- "

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution," she said.

"Do you feel betrayed by today's vote?"

"I do not. I think that it is an indication of where the Republican party is. And I think that the party is in a place that we've got to bring it back from. We've got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president. Thank you."

"Jamie Gangel, back to my question, if you don't mind. The quintessential spinelessness of refusing not only to count names, name names, but count numbers in this vote. What does that say?"

"I think Kevin McCarthy was scared of what those numbers were. I am not suggesting in any way that Liz Cheney was going to win this vote or that it wasn't going to be lopsided," she said.

"But I think Kevin McCarthy did not want those numbers out there, and maybe there were other GOP members who did not want to have to go on the record. Clean and simple. Because we've been hearing for a week now about a secret ballot that would give us numbers. Kevin McCarthy did not want that. That was a political decision. I just want to add one thing.

"Liz Cheney just said, 'I will do everything I can to make sure the former president never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.' That is her long game. And as she said, she plans to, quote, 'lead the fight.' She is now unleashed. She can say whatever she wants about Donald Trump."

Liz Cheney is now, as it were, outside the tent pissing in. Should be very interesting! As to the GOP, I don't believe they care about Trump, he's just their cover story that will be used to claim every single election was stolen.

Liz Cheney in the closed door meeting with House Republicans: "If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy." @NBCNews @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2021

Stop saying Republicans are "cowards" who "fear Trump." This lets them off the hook in a very fundamental way. They *want* a future in which they treat hated election outcomes as subject to invalidation. They are building this future right now. New piece:https://t.co/qcal2NceYU — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 10, 2021

Memo to “I can’t believe I’m defending Liz Cheney” democrats: you’re not. She’s still Liz Cheney, and you’re just enjoying watching Republicans blow up their own party. Just because you like the show doesn’t make you part of the cast. — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) May 12, 2021

This Republican Party cannot be reformed. It cannot be saved. It’s irredeemable. The sooner we ALL realize this, the better. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 12, 2021