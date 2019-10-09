CNN Guest: Trey Gowdy 'Situational Ethics' Will Bring 'Hackish Defense'

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy appears to be joining Team Trump's Legal Defense. He's been quietly practicing law in good ole boy South Carolina since his days of the Sad Trey Gowdy pic died down, but we're going to be hearing a lot more from him, apparently.
Poppy Harlow recalled how he told CNN that he was stepping down from Congress because "facts matter and facts are important." They ran that moment from the Benghazi hearings when he sent everyone scurrying to the dictionary to look up the word "vicissitude."
Then Harlow asked CNN Political Analyst John Avlon what Gowdy could possibly say when those words about respecting the rule of law will inevitably be thrown in his face? Avlon summed it up nicely.
Then the Republican strategist on the panel, Margaret Hoover came in with the incomprehensible (yet predictable) defense of Gowdy that we should give him a chance, as he is no longer in Congress, and why would what he said as a Congressman possibly reflect what he thinks as a private lawyer? For perspective, in the same breath, Hoover argued that Trump has a 7% (SEVEN!) approval rating in South Carolina, and that he's doing very well there! So, take her capacity for logic and critical thinking for what it's worth. 1
When Hoover asks Avlon, "Don't you think the president is entitled to a fair defense?" he once again gives her the answer she deserves.
They happened to have that tape handy, so they rolled video of the younger Sen. Graham ranting about the importance of answering subpoenas and complying with Congress. Jim Sciutto shook his head in disbelief and said basically that he doesn't know how these people look themselves in the mirror. "If you are a lawyer making an argument the president does not have to hand over these documents or witnesses, and you've made a legal argument seven years ago to the opposite..." he said, wondering how they explain their legal and political gymnastics. Hoover, again, pleaded for everyone to just give Gowdy a chance, because we haven't yet seen how GOOD he can be!
Then John Avlon lowered the boom.
Oh, yes. We allllll know the Republican party is just known for its abundance of HOPE and HONESTY. Wake up, honey. Gowdy was hired to do exactly what he did to Hillary Clinton during the fake and abusive investigation into Benghazi. Lie, yell, and destroy.
1 It's possible she meant 70. But she said "7" twice.