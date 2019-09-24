Texas Congressman Flips: 'We Don't Have Much Of A Choice' On Impeachment

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said on Monday that lawmakers don’t “have much of a choice” but to impeach President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Ukraine’s president to fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“You have also been clear, sir, at least up until now that you are not supportive of impeachment against the president,” CNN host Poppy Harlow told Gonzalez. “You said just in June the best way to impeach Trump is to defeat him in 2020.”

“But if The Wall Street Journal reporting bears out — and we have no reason to believe it won’t — that the president eight times demanded this investigation by Ukraine and if there was any quid pro quo for U.S. aid to Ukraine, do you then support impeachment of the president?” the CNN host asked.

“I don’t think we have a choice under the Constitution,” Gonzalez replied, “we must move forward with impeachment proceedings.”

“I don’t think we’ll have much of a choice,” he continued. “It seems like the president is really pushing us for impeachment proceedings. I don’t know if he’s baiting us, that he has a personal agenda that he thinks this is helpful for him.”