TX Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Flips His Endorsement From Castro To Biden

Castro loses a Texas Representative, but it has nothing to do with Castro's nasty attack on Joe Biden at the third debate
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Nicole Belle
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas Democrat from the 15th District, had previously endorsed Julián Castro for the Democratic primary for president back in March. Well, that has changed. He is now rescinding his support and publicly backing Joe Biden.

But, it has nothing to do with Castro's nasty attack on Biden from the third Democratic debate, held earlier this week.

Gonzalez made the announcement about his change of heart regarding who to support for the 2020 election on CNN this morning, telling Jake Tapper:

“I think at this point in time we need to narrow the field and unite as Democrats to defeat Trump in November 2020, and that’s why I believe — I’m moving my support to Vice President Joe Biden.”

The Castro campaign responded to Gonzalez's announcement with the following curt statement:

“González is entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values.”

Will Castro continue to lose support and bow out gracefully? His attack on Biden didn't earn him any favors.


