Julián Castro Officially Declares Candidacy, Entering The Growing 2020 Democratic Field

Julián Castro, former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, has declared his run for the 2020 presidency today in his hometown. His twin brother, Joaquin, is a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, and his mother, Rosie Castro, is a well-known political activist in her own right.

In his speech, Castro emphasized his underdog status, and his plans to lean into his immigrant heritage. Motivated by Trump's racist and xenophobic immigration policies, he noted, "My family's story is a testament to what is possible when this country gets it right."

There it is: @JulianCastro announces, “I am a candidate for president of the United States.” (in English and Spanish) pic.twitter.com/vFCKRJjRkj — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) January 12, 2019

Castro joins the growing list of Democratic candidates that, as of now, officially includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), former Maryland congressional rep. John Delaney, and former West Virginia state senator Richard Ojeda. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's entrance into the widening field is considered imminent.