Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Just a few says after dropping out of the race, Julián Castro made this announcement this morning.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Former 2020 candidate Julián Castro endorsed Elizabeth Warren on Monday morning, announcing just days after ending his own bid for the White House that he believes Warren is the "one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone."

The news marks one of the Massachusetts senator's most high-profile endorsements to date, coming just weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses and at a moment when her political momentum has slowed. Castro, who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and was formerly mayor of San Antonio, Texas, will appear with Warren at a campaign rally in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday night, a campaign aide told CNN.

Warren, Castro said in an endorsement video, "will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too. That's why I'm proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President."