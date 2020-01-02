Julián Castro Announces He's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Announced by tweet:
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
Reactions:
Julián brought a bold vision of justice and equality to this race. He puts people first and speaks up for the most vulnerable. I know he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to better our democracy. https://t.co/50gcdY2gz7
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2020
I’m going to miss seeing my friend @JulianCastro on the trail. Thank you, Julián, for bringing your ideas and leadership to this race—your voice and campaign were invaluable in sticking up for underrepresented communities and pushing the field forward. pic.twitter.com/qVaMi9X6gd
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 2, 2020
Another candidate of color is out. Castro had an incredible grasp on racial justice & equity issues & articulated them well. His voice will be missed.https://t.co/T9oGx1asCK
— Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) January 2, 2020
BREAKING: Media shut out of Julian Castro forces him to end campaign cuz he spoke too much about oppression faced by marginalized communities.
Since media got him off Dem Stage, we haven’t heard about Police Accountability since 👇pic.twitter.com/gevnLODyQP
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 2, 2020
Sad to hear about Julian Castro being pushed out of the race by billionaires, polls that never polled anyone I knew and lack of media. I interviewed him twice & he was the real deal - clearly focused on helping vulnerable communities. My fav moment from @JulianCastro below --> https://t.co/XxjEFd3E3B
— Clay Cane (@claycane) January 2, 2020
Grateful for Julian Castro’s candidacy and all he did to make gun violence prevention a priority in his campaign and during the debates. https://t.co/fL8aTCpFxW
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 2, 2020
Everyone loved him. Not enough people sent him money, and unfortunately, that's the measure of political viability. At least we can be sure that any Democrat who wins will offer him a significant job.