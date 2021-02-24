AWKWARD: Liz Cheney And Kevin McCarthy Clash Over Trump

There was an awkward moment of silence at Tuesday's House Republican leadership press conference after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) were asked if former President Donald Trump should speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"Do you believe that former President Trump should be speaking at CPAC this weekend?" McCarthy was asked.

"Yes, he should," the minority leader confirmed.

The reporter then directed the same question to Cheney.

"That's up to CPAC," she remarked. "I've been clear about my views on President Trump and the extent to which, following Jan. 6, I don't believe he should be playing a role in the party or the country."

Cheney's comments resulted in several seconds of silence.

"On that high note, thank you all very much," McCarthy said before walking away.