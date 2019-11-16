Elise Stefanik's Democratic Opponent Raises $250,000 In Donations In 24hrs

Rude, belligerent, and seemingly ignorant of the impeachment hearing rules as agreed upon beforehand, Rep. Elise Stefanik waded into yesterday's hearing fired-up and ready to play her role as attack dog for the Republicans, as their lone female member. Things didn't start off well for her though, or Devin Nunes, when they attempted to circumvent the rules by giving her Nunes' time in the opening statement. And it didn't get any better throughout the day, as Stefanik, Jim Jordan, and others often interrupted or talked over former ambassador Yovanovitch, or attempted points of order that weren't recognized by Adam Schiff. Basically trying to tell him what the rules of the hearing were when they obviously didn't know them themselves.

Now, all this probably plays well with some equally rude and obnoxious Republican voters, and no doubt Elise Stefanik will raise a lot of money from her theatrics yesterday. But to most normal folks, rude and obnoxious doesn't play well in a formal impeachment hearing. It just looks bad.

All of which benefitted Tedra Cobb, Stefanik's 2018 opponent in NY-21 with a rematch set for 2020. Cobb raised over $250,000 in the last 24 hrs. (Now over $400,000) And her twitter profile went from 3000 followers to over 120,000.

Democratic Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb of Canton took to social media Friday evening to tout donations to her campaign in excess of $100,000 (ed. now over $250,000) in the hours following the second hearing in the House impeachment inquiry. Her opponent, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Schuylerville, received national attention during the hearing as she questioned the conduct of panel Chairman Adam B. Shiff, D-Calif., and attempted to ask former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch questions during a period reserved for questioning from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and his counsel. Nunes had attempted to defer his time to Stefanik. “The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said, interrupting Stefanik. “You are not recognized.”



“What is the interruption for this time?” Stefanik shot back. “This is the fifth time you have interrupted members of Congress, duly elected members of Congress.”

"What is the interruption for this time?" Stefanik shot back. "This is the fifth time you have interrupted members of Congress, duly elected members of Congress."

The moment received attention from national media outlets, and Stefanik's comments were retweeted multiple times by both the official White House Twitter page and President Donald Trump's. In the hours following the hearing, The Washington Post described the congresswoman as "one of the GOP's most effective messengers" as House Republicans attempt to undermine a probe led by Democratic members. Cobb was largely silent on social media during the hearing, issuing a single tweet:

.@RepStefanik’s partisan political theatre is beneath the dignity of her office. She skipped several important private hearings— now with the cameras on, she has repeatedly attempted to derail the public hearings. Stefanik should take her oath to the Constitution seriously. #NY21 — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 15, 2019

And of her fundraising, she announced this morning:

We are closing in on $250,000 raised in the last 24 hours!



With your support we are going to defeat @EliseStefanik and take back #NY21



Will you pitch in, $20, $50 or whatever you can today to help us hit $250,000?



We’re in this together!https://t.co/IAe1iFNTqW — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 16, 2019

Apparently aware of the fundraising by her opponent, Stefanik also fired off a tweet calling for donations, with a picture of her standing next to Trump.

Since I've exposed Adam Schiff and his #RegimeofSecrecy in front of millions of Americans, far-left Socialist Democrats - like my opponent - are attacking me. They will stop at NOTHING to impeach @realDonaldTrump. Donate today to help us FIGHT BACK! https://t.co/MlLBNmCor4 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

UPDATE: Others are noticing as well.

I think the most impressive part of @EliseStefanik’s work on television yesterday is the staggering amount of money she has raised for her opponent @TedraCobb. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 16, 2019