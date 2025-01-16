Eagles Fan Fired From DEI Consulting Job For Abusing Female Packers Fan

Ryan Caldwell - who used the pronouns 'they/them' to describe his employment background - was seen on a viral video referring to a female Packers fan as an 'ugly, dumb c***'.
By Ed Scarce
January 16, 2025

As expected, Caldwell has now been terminated. It's interesting how the rightwing tabloids like the UK's Daily Mail and the New York Post concentrate so much attention on the irony of Caldwell's employment contrasting with the reality of his behaviour. It took BCT Partners less than 24 hours to conclude their investigation and fire him.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan who was caught in on video verbally abusing a female fan has been fired from his job after he was outed as a business analyst working for a management consultancy that focuses on implementing DEI strategies.

The 45-year-old worked for BCT Partners based in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The company boasts on their site they 'harness the power of diversity, insights and innovation to transform lives'.

The firm has since denounced the behavior caught on camera at the NFL payoff game.

After an investigation was launched, the company concluded that they 'decided to part company with the employee.'

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the company condemned Caldwell's actions 'without condemning the individual.'

BCT Partners said: 'This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for.'

Discussion

