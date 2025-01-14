FAFO: Abusive Eagles Fan About To Go Through Some Stuff

Ryan Caldwell who works at BCT Partners in East Brunswick, NJ is about to learn a few things he didn't know before. ThatDaneshGuy on TikTok and others identified him in short order. In response, Caldwell now seems to have deleted all his social media accounts.

A man decked out in Philadelphia Eagles gear is going to forever regret the day he decided to be nasty toward some Green Bay Packers fan over a game.

That fan is under fire after verbally assaulting a female Green Bay Packers supporter during the Wild card game on Sunday, which has sparked a backlash over fan behavior at sporting events.

The altercation occurred when the Eagles fan directed a vulgar slur at the woman, calling her an “ugly dumb c—” in response to her support for the Packers.

The woman was simply cheering on her team after the referee made a call on the field.

Clearly, this fan had already been a problem since the husband of the woman began to record the interaction.

Philadelphia has a well-known reputation for being a tough environment for opposing teams’ fans, but this encounter took things way too far, so social media got to work.

That Philadelphia Eagles fan has now been found and identified.

He has allegedly been identified as Ryan Caldwell and he is married. Not only has he brought shame to himself, but also to his family.

He has since deleted his account, but nothing is truly gone from social media.