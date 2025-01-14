Biden Preempts Trump On Immigration For Four Nationalities

Biden extends protected status for migrants from four countries ahead of Trump's return.
Biden Preempts Trump On Immigration For Four Nationalities
Credit: fishermansporch
By Oregon Capital ChronicleJanuary 14, 2025

by Ariana Figueroa, Oregon Capital Chronicle
January 10, 2025

WASHINGTON — With a little over a week before the end of President Joe Biden’s term, his administration extended humanitarian protections for nationals from four countries Friday before President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised an immigration crackdown, returns to the White House.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for another 18 months for 103,000 Ukrainians, about 600,000 Venezuelans, and 1,900 Sudanese, which is until October 2026. DHS also extended TPS for 232,000 Salvadorians until September 2026.

Roughly 1 million people have TPS, which allows them to live and work in the U.S. because their home country is deemed too dangerous to return to for reasons including war, environmental disasters or violence. It’s up to an administration to determine whether or not to renew a status. TPS does not lead to a long-term path to citizenship.

Immigration advocates have pushed the Biden administration to extend TPS status before a second Trump administration. The former president has expressed his intent to not only enact mass deportations, but to scale back humanitarian programs.

During Trump’s first term, he tried to end TPS designation for migrants from Haiti, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Sudan, but the courts blocked those attempts in 2018.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com.

BREAKING: The Biden administration extended Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela through 2026.

This will help keep nearly 1 million people temporarily shielded from Trump’s extreme deportation agenda.

ACLU (@aclu.org) 2025-01-10T18:45:47.593Z

UPDATE: Biden has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) renewals for nearly 1 million immigrants

www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/bid...

United We Dream (@unitedwedream.org) 2025-01-10T23:36:23.389Z

As part of his mass deportation plan, Trump and his administration have vowed to attack TPS to sow chaos among the immigrant community. We must see action like this at all levels of government to provide mass relief and protection for undocumented people.

United We Dream (@unitedwedream.org) 2025-01-10T23:36:23.391Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon