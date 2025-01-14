Pete Hegseth Can't Name One Country In A Key Alliance

During today's Senate confirmation hearing, Senator Tammy Duckworth exposed Fox News' Pete Hegseth's lack of qualifications and integrity for the post of Secretary of Defense in short order. It was embarrassing to Hegseth and highly informative to the public.

This segment is highlighted by Hegseth being forced to guess what countries were part of ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Hegeth is so racist he rattled off Japan. Somehow, Pete thought this union of ten countries was working on submarines.

(Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam comprise ASEAN. It was established on 8 August 1967.)

DUCKWORTH: Look, the Secretary of Defense is required to make quick decisions every single day that well, with high-level information that's being provided for them.

A Secretary of Defense has to have breadth and depth of knowledge. Right now, I am concerned that you have neither.

Mr. Hegseth, what is the highest level of international negotiations that you have engaged in, that you have led in? Because the Secretary of Defense does lead international security negotiations. There are three main ones that the Secretary of Defense leads and signs.

Can you name at least one of them?

HEGSETH: Could you repeat the question, Senator?

DUCKWORTH: Sure. What is the highest level of international security agreement that you have led, and can you name some that the Secretary of Defense would lead? There's three main ones.

Do you know?

HEGSETH: I have not been involved in international security arrangements because I have not been in government other than serving in the military. So my job has been to lead men and women in combat.

So no. The answer is no. Can you name one of the three main ones that the Secretary of Defense signs? You're talking about defense arrangements. I mean, NATO might be one that you're referring to.

Status of forces agreement would be one of them.

DUCKWORTH: Status of forces agreement.

HEGSETH: I've been a part of teaching about status of forces agreements inside Afghanistan.

DUCKWORTH: But you don't remember to mention it? You're not qualified, Mr. Hegseth. You're not qualified. You talk about repairing our defense industrial complex. You're not qualified to do that.

You could do the acquisition and cross-servicing agreements, which essentially are security agreements.

You can't even mention that. You've done none of those.

But you talked about the Indo-Pacific a little bit, and I'm glad that you mentioned it.

Can you name the importance of at least one of the nations in ASEAN and what type of agreement we have with at least one of those nations? And how many nations are in ASEAN, by the way?

HEGSETH (Reeling): I couldn't tell you the exact amount of nations in that, but I know we have allies in South Korea and Japan and in AUKUS with Australia, trying to work on submarines with them.

DUCKWORTH: Mr. Hegseth, none of those countries are in ASEAN. None of those three countries that you've mentioned are in ASEAN. I suggest you do a little homework before you prepare for these types of negotiations.