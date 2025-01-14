Cook County Judge Shared Racist Meme For 'Christmas Humor'

A Cook County judge shared a racist meme as "Christmas humor" and is now about to enter the second part of FAFO.
Credit: Glennon-Goodman's campaign Facebook page
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 14, 2025

Cook County Judge Caroline Glennon-Goodman entered the land of FAFO this week. The FA came when she thought it was a good idea to share a racist meme as a bit of "Christmas humor." The meme consisted of an AI image of a Black boy with a mock-up ankle monitor strapped onto a leg:

screenshot_2025-01-14_001355

I don't see anything Christmasy or humorous about that at all.

The good news is Glennon-Goodman entered the Land of FO this week:

A Cook County judge was reassigned, ordered to undergo bias training and will face a state disciplinary investigation for allegedly circulating a racist meme.

The judge, Caroline Glennon-Goodman, was the subject of an order issued Friday by the Circuit Court’s Executive Committee, which convened to handle the matter after Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans fielded the allegation.

[...]

In its order, the Executive Committee wrote that Glennon-Goodman’s alleged actions “may violate the Code of Judicial Conduct” and they said they were temporarily reassigning her and referring the matter to the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board “to promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

The Cook County Bar Association also released a statement regarding the incident and if their words are any indication, Glennon-Goodman might want to start rehearsing saying, "Would you like fries with that?"

Discussion

