2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Judge's Racist Comments Results In 10 Years Off Black Man's Sentence

Retired Judge Frank LaBuda made racist comments to Black defendant. Defendant gets 10 years shaved off his sentence.
By Chris capper Li...
Judge's Racist Comments Results In 10 Years Off Black Man's Sentence
Image from: LaBuda's Facebook page

During the sentencing phase on a burglary charge, in 2018, former New York Judge Frank LaBuda made some outrageous and blatantly racist remarks to the Black defendant, Angelo Johnson:

LaBuda told Johnson in court, “I feel sorry for you. Because I know that if we were to look in your mind we would find that your brain, your frontal lobes, your decision-making processes are probably retarded in growth.”

Then the jurist doubled down: ”[T]he sentence here is in a way to make you safe from hurting yourself or others, because I appreciate the fact that your brain is not developed, through no fault of your own.”

Three times during the trial, LaBuda also ordered that Johnson's be silenced by slapping masking tape over his mouth. Fortunately, deputies refused to comply with the order.

LaBuda then labeled Johnson a "persistent offender," and sentenced him to 15 years.

The case was reviewed by a panel of Appellate Court judges, who issued a strong rebuke to LaBuda and cut ten years off the sentence:

The four-judge appellate panel decided that Labuda’s comments from the bench recalled an outrageous 19th century racist ideology which claimed that Blacks were inferior because they had smaller brains.

“It is shocking that any court, in 2018, would refer to this black defendant’s brain, frontal lobes and retardation of growth in concluding that defendant’s brain was not developed,” the judges wrote.

“To invoke such reasoning today is utterly racist and has no place in our system of justice.”

[...]

The Appellate Division panel ordered Johnson’s sentence for breaking into an inn in 2016 slashed from 15 to five years and the persistent offender designation removed.

“Not to be overlooked is the court’s abrupt draconian order to have defendant’s mouth bound with masking tape,” the panel wrote. “The court’s remarks cannot be condoned or countenanced.”

LaBuda retired and ran for Sullivan County District Attorney last year. Fortunately, he lost.

The state will probably end up reviewing most, if not all, of the cases LaBuda presided over, which they ought to do anyway.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team